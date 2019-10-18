Finalist named in search for Leander’s new city manager

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Leander announced they have narrowed down their search for a new city manager to one candidate.

READ MORE: Leander city manager finalist withdraws 2 days after being selected

During Leander City Council’s meeting on Thursday, they decided to name Rick Bevlin the sole finalist for the position. Bevlin previously worked for the City of Galveston as their assistant city manager.

“We’ve had interest from managers all over Texas. We wanted to make sure we found the right candidate, and I think we did,” said Leander Mayor Troy Hill.

The city is still negotiating an employee agreement contract with Bevlin and his expected start date hasn’t been determined.

The previous city manager Kent Cagle was fired from the position in May. He later filed a lawsuit against the city claiming he was not paid the severance agreed upon in his contract. Cagle also claims the city fired him in retaliation for him reporting another city official to law enforcement. The lawsuit did not name the official or why Cagle reported him.