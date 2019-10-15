Fight over groundwater pits Bastrop land owners against LCRA

BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) — A water war is brewing in Bastrop County. People there are upset with a plan to pump and sell off more than 8 billion gallons of groundwater every year to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Site of Griffith League Ranch, which the LCRA bought groundwater rights to in 2015.

Tuesday is the first of six days’ worth of evidentiary hearings to help decide whether the LCRA gets a permit to drill eight water wells on Griffith League Ranch. They would like to take water from the Simsboro formation of the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer and deliver it to customers in eastern Travis, Lee and Bastrop counties.

Why land owners fear the LCRA

Homeowners near that ranch are worried. Multiple groups have organized to oppose this plan. They rely on private wells and fear the LCRA’s pumping will cause their wells to run dry.

“Because it’s so huge the amount that they want to pump, it will take the water out of our water wells,” land owner Andy Wier said.

The 8.15 billion gallons of water the LCRA wants to pump out every year is enough water to fill Lady Bird Lake more than 3.5 times.

“The hydrologist for the Lower Colorado River Authority in his statement says many wells are going to run dry, my advice is that they dig a deeper well,” Wier said.

The LCRA declined to comment but has said in the past that they don’t think the pumping will impact anyone’s water. The LCRA says it has studied the issue but has not explained how it arrived at those results.

It also says many people in Bastrop County would benefit from this water but would not tell KXAN how many customers it serves in Bastrop County.

“We depend on our water wells,” Wier said. “We have no alternative. We’ve invested money in those wells and it provides water for our households, it provides water for our livestock, and it provides water for our farms and ranches.”

These hearings are the culmination of more than a year of battles between the LCRA and private groups of homeowners and environmental advocates.

The administrative law judges will issue an opinion, but ultimately it will be up to the board of the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District to decide whether to give the LCRA a permit.