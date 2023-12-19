HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More young people continue to overdose and die from fentanyl in Hays County, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO sent KXAN new data tracking fentanyl overdoses since January 2022.

According to the data, there’s been 67 total fentanyl overdoses since last January. Of those overdoses, 14 people died.

HCSO Fentanyl overdoses:

Juvenile – 26

Adult – 27

HCSO Fentanyl overdose deaths:

Juvenile – 5

Adult – 9

“Fentanyl ODs and OD deaths are continuing to trend up,” the report noted.

The report tracked the overdoses by every month this year:

January – 5

February – 3

March – 3

April – 4

May – 5

June – 1

July – 2

August – 1

September – 4

October – 2

November – 0

When it comes to young people, the report said “juvenile OD and OD deaths have increased by 13% since 2022.”

The sheriff’s office said Narcan was administered to save a life in about 40 different situations.

In total, more than 80 doses of Narcan have been given since January 2022.

Hays CISD fentanyl deaths

Last school year, five Hays CISD students died from fentanyl poisonings.

Earlier this school year, the HCSO reported another teenage death from the drug. The HCSO said a 15-year-old died from a suspected fentanyl poisoning.

Hays CISD later confirmed with KXAN that it was one of their students.