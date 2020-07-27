FEMA approves emergency declaration after Hurricane Hanna landfall, Gov. Abbott says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and President Donald Trump have granted a Federal Emergency Declaration request for Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures).

A release from Abbott’s office explained that this means FEMA is authorized to take emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care. The governor’s office said that includes reimbursement for evacuation and shelter support at 75% federal funding.

Abbott submitted the request for federal assistance Saturday as Hurricane Hanna approached Texas.

“We will continue to work with our federal and local partners as we assess the damage from Hurricane Hanna and may seek additional federal assistance as we continue to respond, recover, and rebuild our communities,” Abbott said in a release. “I continue to urge Texans to heed the guidance from their local leaders and follow best practices to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as severe weather continues to move through our communities.”

The Category 1 hurricane reached wind speeds of up to 90 mph and took out power, collapsed roofs and flooded neighborhoods in South Texas.