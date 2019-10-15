Feeling overworked? Austin might not be as high as you think in analysis of cities’ work-life balance

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin is famous for its plentiful live music, hiking on the Greenbelt and the incomparable Barton Springs Pool. But locals could be working too hard to enjoy these features of the Texas capital, according to a new study.

New York-based internet-of-things company Kisi evaluated 40 U.S. cities based on a series of factors related to the amount of time workers dedicate to their jobs, as well as other factors about living in those cities.

Austin bested any other Texas city on the list, but still ended up middle-of-the-pack compared to the rest of the U.S., finishing as the No. 18 city in the country for work-life balance. Houston ranked the lowest among Texas cities, ranking No. 37, while San Antonio and Dallas ranked No. 31 and No. 32, respectively.

