Feeding Central Texas: Is the demand still high?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank is still seeing a high demand , “we’ve seen the numbers change a lot during the pandemic but the bottom line is they are still higher than they were before Covid started and we are out here to help.”

Amelia Long the Director of Community Engagement for the Central Texas Food bank says donations and volunteers continue to feed the long lines of people needing food. “The demand is still really high for our services. 1 in 7 Central Texans is at risk of hunger and that’s 1 in 5 children, so the rate is higher for kids..”

Ongoing efforts to meet the need continue with food distribution drive-thru sites but Long says the food bank needs help to keep it going. “We desperately need volunteers to help out in our warehouse.”

Long says the number of volunteers started winding down in the summer but there is no slowing down for the thousands of Central Texans who depend on the food bank, “the warehouse is kind of our heart and soul of the volunteer program. It makes all of the food that goes out to our distribution and a lot of partner agencies.”

You can make a donation to the Central Texas Food Bank by filling in the form on our donation page.