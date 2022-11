BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Interstate 35 northbound reopened near Robert S. Light Boulevard in Buda after a crash involving a FedEx truck Monday afternoon, the Buda Police Department said.

Around 4 p.m., the Buda Police Department wrote on Facebook lanes are shut down while the “vehicle and packages are recovered.”

The lanes reopened around 5 p.m. However, police said to expect heavy traffic congestion.