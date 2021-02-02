FBI activity at properties in Cedar Park, Round Rock Tuesday afternoon

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the FBI say there are agents in both Cedar Park and Round Rock on Tuesday.

The FBI confirmed to KXAN the agents are “lawfully present” at a residential area in Cedar Park, and also at a location in Round Rock.

Activity in Cedar Park was reported at the intersection of South Cougar Avenue and East Park Street, officials said. That’s between U.S. 183 and 183A and north of Brushy Creek Road.

KXAN sent a photographer to the scene, but the photographer was unable to find any law enforcement in the area.

There is also activity at a property on Lamar Drive in Round Rock. Officials did not say if there’s a connection between the two locations.

A spokesperson for the FBI couldn’t offer details as to why agents are in the areas other than they are “conducting law enforcement activity” and that there’s no threat to the public.