LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said a recent traffic stop led to the discovery of $850,000 worth of cocaine hidden in the walls of an ice chest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner Kolt stopped a Toyota truck on Interstate 10 about 2 miles east of Flatonia on July 7 for a traffic violation.

The department said Sgt. Thumann became suspicious the truck was smuggling drugs after talking to the driver.

After getting consent to search the truck, Sgt. Thumann deployed the dog to sweep the truck’s exterior. The department said Kolt was alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics in an ice chest in the bed of the truck.

Ice chest involved in $850K drug bust in Fayette County (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department) Ice chest involved in $850K drug bust in Fayette County (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department) Ice chest involved in $850K drug bust in Fayette County (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

According to the department, Sgt. Thumann discovered approximately 8.5 kilograms of cocaine. The department said the driver, Gil Suarez Ignacio, 31, from Mexico was arrested for felony cocaine possession and released to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.