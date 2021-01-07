Fayette County offers in-home COVID-19 testing, make house calls

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — There are nearly 11,000 active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas, according to local health leaders following a Wednesday morning news conference. The majority of cases are from Travis County with 5,100 cases.

Williamson and Hays counties are among the top three both nearing 2,000 active cases. However, even some rural areas are experiencing a rise in cases, Fayette County officials said they’ve seen a slight rise since Thanksgiving.

“Our surge has been a little less than it has been in other places but it’s something that is very much a concern to us,” said Craig Moreau, the county’s chief and coordinator of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

While the county just received its first shipment of vaccines last week allowing them to inoculate close to 1,000 health care workers and people at nursing homes, Moreau said the community must remain vigilant.

That’s why they’ve come up with a new way for the county to tackle the spread of COVID-19. They’re hoping their latest effort can help those most vulnerable.

It’s called the Fayette County In-Home COVID-19 Testing Program and it’s made possible thanks to a partnership between the county, CPL Labs and La Grange Family Health Clinic. The tests are provided at no cost to the community, and the program aims to reach those who may be homebound, lack transportation or may have been exposed to the virus.

“The common denominator here is people who can’t get to the clinic or a source of healthcare to get the test themselves,” explained Chris Story, the man behind the program making house calls. “I feel like we’re really catching people who could fall through the cracks.”

Story is a graduate student at Texas A&M University who dreams of one day becoming a doctor. Today, he continues to live in College Station. Each day he drives three hours round-trip to provide in-home testing for those in Fayette County.

“It’s really a purpose-filled drive,” he said. “I almost feel like I am on a mission.”

He’s the only one working Monday through Friday to administer the in-home COVID-19 tests which consist of either a nasal or spit test — depending on the situation. His salary is paid by CPL Labs, the county provides a vehicle as well as personal protective equipment and La Grange Family Health Clinic provides a working space.

Since the program kicked off in November, Story has been able to test over 100 people across the county. With each home visit, Story gears up in new PPE to ensure everyone’s safety. Test results usually come back within 48 hours.

He said he understands the risks, but he has no plans to give up his job anytime soon. He said he’ll continue to do it as long as there’s a need.

“People are still getting sick, people are still getting infected,” he said. “I know pandemic fatigue can be a real thing but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

If you live in Fayette County and need an in-home test — call your doctor or the courthouse.

In the Austin-area, Austin Public Health provides in-home COVID-19 testing. Those interested can set up an appointment through the department’s nurse hotline, which is available in multiple languages. Another rural area providing in-home testing is Blanco County. Local EMS make the house calls for those unable to get to a testing site.