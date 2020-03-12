Fate of Rodeo Austin, Luck Reunion up for discussion again, with events just days away

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Will the shows go on?

That’s the question Travis County leaders are evaluating yet again, at a special voting session of the Commissioners Court on Thursday.

The agenda states the court will consider and take action on several items related to concerns over the spread of COVID-19:

“Continuing the declaration of local state of disaster”

“Determine further action, including but not limited to cancellation or additional mitigation measures for any large special events or mass gatherings currently scheduled in Travis County such as Rodeo Austin and Luck Reunion“

“Take any action necessary to preserve public health and safety”

Just two days earlier, Rodeo Austin and Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion were given the “OK” to move forward based on the guidelines laid out by the county and the city of Austin.

At that same meeting, the court voted to extend the disaster declaration issued on March 6.

Long-time Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe will be sitting in on the meeting, as he prepares to take over for County Judge Sarah Eckhardt on March 23.

He told KXAN this week, the county will be evaluating large-scale events continuously, but the goal was to work with these events as long as safely possible.

KXAN will be updating this article from the meeting when more details are available.