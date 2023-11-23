AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died following a collision Thursday evening between a vehicle and a pedestrian near Airport Blvd. and E. 45th St according to Austin Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said in a post shortly before 10 p.m. that medics who responded along with the Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department were performing CPR before an adult patient was pronounced deceased.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area and say extended closures are expected as law enforcement investigates.