BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The family of a woman who went missing on 6th Street is searching for answers after she was found dead nearly 80 miles away.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded Friday morning to a report of a dead person in a ditch near the 1300 block of Berger Road, which is north of Temple, according to BCSO.

Investigators identified the person as 25-year-old Tiera Strand – who was listed as a missing person out of Austin. She was last seen on Sunday, April 16, near the 400 block of E. 6th Street in Austin, according to officials.

The cause and manner of death are unknown – pending a determination from the medical examiner, officials said.

Tiera and her daughter–provided by family

“We all grew up like sisters,” said Tiera’s cousin Jessica Williams as she scrolled through photos. “That’s my favorite one. She loved to plan her makeup. She loved doing her hair.”

Jessica Williams and Chandra White, both cousins, told KXAN Tiera’s 6 year old daughter has been asking about her mom all week.

“We are not going to rest until we find who did this,” said Williams. “There are cameras and there are a lot of people so somebody saw something.”

Her family said she went out on 6th Street with friends the night of her disappearance and was involved in a fight.

“There was a fight that initially originated inside the club,” Williams said. “Tiera went out the club, she went out the back and came to the front.”

Williams said another fight broke out outside the club, She said she was then told by one of Tiera’s friends that Tiera was seen walking near Trinity Street.

“She says once she got to Trinity she turned right to go follow her and once she got there and looked down the street she wasn’t there,” said Williams.

“There are just so many unanswered questions,” said White.

This is a joint investigation between BCSD and the Austin Police Department’s Homicide Unit. If anyone has any information regarding this case, you can call the BCSD CID at (254) 933-5442 or the Austin Police Department’s tip line at (512) 472-8477.

“She was just so beautiful and full of life,” Williams said. “She did not deserve what happened to her.”

The family has set up a gofundme to help with funeral arrangements.