Austin (KXAN) — The family of Jason John, 30, will hold a vigil Saturday night, nearly one week since he was last seen on Rainey Street walking toward Lady Bird Lake Trail.

The vigil will take place February 11 at 6 p.m. in Chicano Park.

A flyer for the vigil states that John “is presumed to have drowned in Lady Bird Lake.”

He is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing 190 pounds, and was last seen Sunday, February 5 around 2 a.m. on Rainey St., a popular nightlife district.

John is reported to have been wearing a black and white jacket, black pants and shiny Michael Jordan sneakers with a white sole.

Tuesday, the Austin Police Department confirmed it is investigating John’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about John’s disappearance is asked to call (914) 473-7729, (908) 397-2878 or (646) 239-9015.