Family of girl who drowned gives $15K to APD dive team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a girl who drowned last October after falling from a party barge has donated $15,000 to the Austin Police Department’s dive team.

Scott disappeared into the waters of Lake Travis May 19. It wasn’t until Oct. 4 that the Austin Police Department’s EOC dive team recovered her body 117 feet down near where she was last seen.

“Our family will be eternally grateful to the dive teams of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department, along with other supporting agencies, for their unwavering commitment to completing the nearly impossible task of recovering our daughter Rachel Scott,” the family wrote in a statement from October.

In April, a “Remembering Rachel Scott” fundraiser began to raise money for APD’s dive team alongside Austin Cops for Charities.

On Thursday, Scott’s family presented a giant check with the words “Thank you APD’s Dive Team,” written on it. Chief Brian Manley shared photos on Twitter alongside a heartfelt message.

“We can not thank the Scott family enough for their generosity and all the hard work they have put into the Remembering Rachel Scott campaign,” Manley wrote. “Our APD family will always remember your sweet Rachel.”

— Chief Brian Manley (@Chief_Manley) August 1, 2019