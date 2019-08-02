Family of death row inmate Rodney Reed rallies at governor’s mansion

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The family of death row inmate Rodney Reed held a rally in front of the governor’s mansion Friday in an effort to get Greg Abbott’s attention after a Bastrop County judge set an execution date for November.

READ MORE: Rodney Reed appeal denied by state’s highest criminal court

Rodney Reed was convicted of murdering 19-year-old Stacy Stites in 1996, but his family thinks he was wrongfully convicted. They have been fighting for years to get Reed a new trial.

Reed’s family says new evidence will show he wasn’t the killer. Reed has tried to appeal his case eight times in the past 20 years.

Rodney Reed rally (KXAN photo / Todd Bailey)

“We just want justice. We just want a fair trial,” said Reed’s brother Roderick. “Test the DNA. That’s what I want him to hear. Have them test the DNA.”

Reed’s execution is currently set for November 20, 2019.