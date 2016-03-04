Family, friends rally to support Rodney Reed on death row

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN– Family and friends of a Bastrop man on death row are rallying this weekend to bring attention to the case of Rodney Reed.

This a case KXAN has been following for the last two decades. One-on-one interview with Reed he told KXAN “They are trying to kill me for something I didn’t do.” Reed says he is innocent for the 1996 killing of Stacey Stities.

The march and picnic on Saturday in Bastrop focuses on the lack of action since Reed’s execution was put on hold last year. His supporters say the courts have done nothing in the case since then.

His attorney’s say there is new evidence that shows Stites’ fiance, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, killed her. Fennell is now in prison for a sexual assault he committed while serving as a Georgetown police officer.