AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sobs of grief could be heard outside the south Austin home where two people were shot and killed Tuesday. Their respective family members coming together to pray and reflect just 24 hours after those fatal shots rang out.

A man and woman were fatally shot outside the home on the 1700 block of Shadywood Drive on Tuesday, according to the Austin Police Department.

On Wednesday, police identified the man as Emmanuel Pop Ba, 32. The woman was identified as Sabrina Rahman, 24.

On Wednesday, police said Shane James, 34, was the suspect in this homicide, a double homicide in Bexar County, as well as the shootings of an Austin Independent School District officer and an APD officer.

After Tuesday’s fatal double shooting in South Austin, families of the deceased visited the site where their loved ones were injured. Among prayers and tears, all clung to one another for support. | Frank Martinez/KXAN News

However, roughly a dozen family members of the male shooting victim, later identified as Ba, circled around the site where he was murdered Wednesday afternoon. They clung to one another, and through tears, prayed around a bouquet of orange flowers in a vase on the sidewalk outside the home.

A man there identified himself as Mario Gabriel Cas, the brother of the male victim. He said his younger brother had been doing handiwork at the home and was taking his lunch break outside when he was shot.

“This loss hurts very much,” Cas said in translated spanish.

He said his brother was a hard worker and “never took a day off.” He said his brother would have turned 33 later this month if his life weren’t ended abruptly.

Throughout the day, several presumed family members of the woman, later identified as Rahman, went in and out of the home. Occasionally taking out some personal belongings and sitting in silence at the memorial of candles and flowers.

Neighbor Karen Koske has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, and said Rahman had just moved into the home this week. She said other neighbors that were home at the time reported that the male victim had been shot first, and that the female victim had been rushing to help when she was hit.

She said she is wary of possible future tragedies like this happening in the neighborhood and that families left behind get much needed closure.

“There’s definitely some PTSD kind of. What could happen? I don’t think it’s gonna happen again but I mean, it sounded very random. It’s just, it’s just sad,” Koske said.