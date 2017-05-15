Families come up with plan B as UT commencement could be rained out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 134th class of University of Texas at Austin is set to finish with a traditional Texas-sized commencement this weekend, but some fear it could be canceled.

The ceremony this weekend is set to begin at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, with retired Dallas Police Chief David Brown scheduled to address the graduating class.

In 2015, the ceremony was canceled due to weather. News of possible rain this weekend has some graduates scrambling for a plan B.

“I’ve heard it’s going to be storming all week and this weekend, and that Saturday might be canceled, which is a really big bummer,” Jacquelyn Carrabba, a graduating senior with a degree in Business and Marketing/Finance said.

She and her twin sister Nicole Carrabba say they’ve been looking forward to graduation since they were toddlers.

“Two and done, that’s why mom really wants this weekend to be perfect,” Nicole, a senior graduating in Public Health says. “We’ve always wanted to go to UT, our mom went here, so it’s a big tradition in our family.”

With a big tradition and double the celebration, they’re hoping the weather cooperates. “Big anticipation — so this is going to be a really big weekend for both of us,” the twins say. “Our family actually was going to do a boat cruise Friday, so [if it rains] I don’t know if that’s going to happen anymore.”

No matter what the Austin weather has planned for Saturday, these Longhorn ladies say luck is on their side.

“Hook ’em horns! Hopefully it turns out this weekend! It’s going to be a fun weekend!” the twins said.

The university has a new text system to communicate any information or changes to the 2017 Commencement. To sign up for the alerts visit their website here.