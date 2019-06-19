Fallen Austin officer recognized with Honor Chair

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department held a special ceremony Tuesday to honor an officer killed in the line of duty.

In 2012, officer Jaime Padron was shot and killed by a suspected shoplifter. His family was on-hand Tuesday as Chief Brian Manley revealed an Honor Chair to recognize the sacrifice he made and to save his place.

The chair serves as a reminder to shift mates that even though Padron is not there physically, his actions will not be forgotten.

“Jaime is someone that people should look to and hopefully follow after. He was a leader in our countries military, he was a leader in our police department, a dedicated public servant. He was a husband, a father, a brother, a son and he’s lost to us in this physical place but I know he’s here with us today, as well,” Chief Manley said.

Tuesday’s ceremony took place at the North Austin substation named in honor of Padron.