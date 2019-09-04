Facebook reveals new office in downtown Austin, partnership with ACC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Facebook is known for updates. Our Facebook app seems to update as much as we post on social media. This time, however, the tech giant is upgrading offline and right in Austin’s front yard.

The social media company revealed it’s new, largest office in downtown Austin Wednesday morning, and also announced a partnership with Austin Community College.

Facebook leaders kicked off the grand opening ceremony with remarks along with local policymakers including Mayor Adler, Senator Watson and Representative Hinojosa.

The social media company also shared updates on their growth in Austin including employees, openings and vision for the future.

The growth comes with a facelift. Our crew toured the new space which showcased unique features, such as a music room with instruments, and civic products, including an Oculus virtual reality experience.