Face to face… sort of: Hays CISD launches video classes, office hours

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays CISD schools are closed until further notice but on Monday, many students got some class time nevertheless — virtually.

The district posted learn-at-home materials online last week and launched online classes this week.

“We’re using a hodgepodge of various phone devices, iPad, my daughter’s college laptop,” says Heather Wartenburg.

Getting her seventh grader back to Barton Middle School this week required some extra preparation.

“I totally reached my mental capacity last Friday. I had to go give myself a mama timeout. I couldn’t take in any more information. No more logins, no more figuring it out, no more news. I had had it,” Wartenburg says.

But the mother of two says her son’s science class — for the first time a Zoom video chat — went smoothly.

Today was orientation… again.

“We talked about deadlines and what we need to do and how we’re supposed to do it,” says Russell Wartenburg.

The classes work as virtual office hours, so students can join at a time that fits their family’s schedule.

Heather Wartenburg says the flexibility is helpful when many parents are also working from home.

“It’s okay if your kids watch a movie while you’re on a conference call and it’s okay if you do it later,” she says.

Moving from physical classrooms to virtual chat-rooms has also been a learning process for some teachers.

“This is not my forte. I am a face-to-face teacher. What I enjoy most about my job is the day to day interaction with students, so it was very intimidating for me,” says Heather Russell, a teacher at Carpenter Hill Elementary School.

Russell has been connecting with her third graders for over a week now.

“It’s really chaotic at first. I mean, they’re eight and nine years-old and they’re also really excited to see their friends,” she says.

But since she says classes have become easier.

“I have learned my own self to mute students as they join the group, so that no one can say anything until I give instructions, so that helped a lot so that it was much more controlled,” Russell says.

And while she holds online office hours with her students and parents, Russell is also bringing back some basics, like sending her students snail mail and encouraging them to journal.

“They are honestly in a historic even in their life right now and so things that they write about right now will be part of history,” Russell says.

Hays CISD officials say the online classes and assignments will not be graded but teachers are encouraging students to do the work and stay engaged.