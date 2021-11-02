FAA to make hot air balloon safety changes 5 years after Lockhart crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Aviation Administration took the first step towards increasing safety requirements for hot air balloon pilots, in response to a deadly crash near Lockhart in 2016.

Sixteen people, including the balloon pilot, were killed in what would become the deadliest crash in U.S. history. An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found the pilot was “as impaired as a drunk driver,” after taking prescription medications, when he flew the balloon into a power line.

Two years later, Congress passed a law to require a specific kind of medical license for commercial balloon pilots, in an attempt to provide more accountability for pilots and prevent these kinds of crashes.

“We want to be sure that each of those operators does not have a long history of drug and alcohol abuse — that has happened in both the Lockhart and the Albuquerque tragedies,” said U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett.

The Austin lawmaker authored that legislation and said he was frustrated to watch the FAA — which is tasked with crafting these rules and implementing them — move slowly.

“I think they drug this out just about as long as they could,” he said.

On Tuesday, the agency proposed the rule. In a statement, a spokesperson explained they will file the proposal with the Federal Register sometime in November. Then, they will open a 60-day public comment period to get feedback. Once they review the comments, they will formalize the final rule and publish it.

When Patricia Morgan heard the news, she immediately became emotional. She lost both her daughter and granddaughter in the 2016 crash.

“This has been heartbreaking for all of us who have fought so hard to get this done,” she said, through tears.

