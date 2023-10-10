AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after an F-18 fighter jet was forced to take “evasive action” back in September at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport, the agency confirmed to KXAN in a statement Tuesday.

Around noon, Sept. 23, the jet “conflicted with two aircraft” at the airport, according to the FAA. The pilot of another jet took “evasive action” after getting an alert that the F-18 was nearby.

Furthermore, the F-18 flew near Runway 18L while another aircraft was preparing for takeoff, the statement said.

The FAA will determine the closest proximity of the aircraft as it continues the ongoing investigation.