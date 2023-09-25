AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Aviation Administration said operations are normal after a ground stop was issued Monday morning at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

An FAA spokesperson said departures were briefly paused due to a telecommunications issue.

An AUS spokesperson said the earlier radio issues were localized to AUS.

Flights were rerouted to other airports such as Houston and Dallas, depending on their origin airport, the spokesperson said. The FAA said passengers should check with their airlines and FLY.faa.gov for flight information.

Some departing flights were also impacted on Monday morning. An AUS spokesperson could not say how many flights were affected.