AUSTIN (KXAN) — When temperatures heat up, people turn the AC way down. But when there is more demand for power, that can mean problems.

“Summer time of course the [Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning] (HVAC) picks up,” said Joe Trevino with Abacus.

Trevino said they are getting a lot of calls for HVAC repairs and new systems, but their electrical department gets strained too.

“With the heat, they get extra busy as well,” said Trevino.

Extreme heat can have a negative impact on equipment inside your HVAC system.

“This is like your battery on your car — it is called a copastor — that is usually what blows because of the extreme heat,” said Trevino.

The heat can also cause widespread power outages, which Trevino says can be common in the summer.

“If the wires pop, if a breaker pops, if a transformer pops then this (HVAC system) is not going to start, so electrical is the main source of power,” said Trevino.

“We don’t ever want to see an outage. We don’t ever want to see equipment failure, but it is more likely when we see extreme temperatures,” said Matt Mitchell of Austin Energy.

On Thursday, thousands of customers lost power after the heat impacted some of their equipment.

“If you get into a situation where you have enough current going through the line, and really hot exterior temperatures, there is a potential — and this is what happened in this case — for that to fail,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says it is not uncommon to see equipment fail because of the extreme temperatures, but most of the time when equipment breaks, it is a quick fix.

Conserving energy on very hot days can help reduce the demand.

Trevino says it’s important during a hot day to increase the temperatures inside a few degrees to help avoid a power outage.

“Regulate the system,” said Trevino. “Don’t raise it too high, but raise it a bit to try to lighten the load.”

Austin Energy encourages customers to sign up for text alerts. This feature allows customers to report outages and gives people updates when the power goes out.