EXPLAINED: What oil money is UT dipping into to give low-income students free tuition?

Austin (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin made headlines Tuesday when they announced that starting in the fall of 2020, they would be able to cover the cost of tuition of any students whose families have an annual household income of less than $65,000.

Any in-state, undergraduate students who apply would qualify for this aid.

UT System Board of Regents vote of approval

The aid was made possible when the University of Texas System Board of Regents voted Tuesday to set aside $160 million for the system’s flagship University UT Austin, to help middle and low-income students afford tuition.

This move will also unlock dollars to offer tuition support for students from families with annual household incomes of under $125,000.

Under these changes, UT expects that 8,600 of its current undergraduate students would qualify to have their tuition and fees completely covered and that an additional 5,700 students would qualify for partial tuition support through this endowment.

The money for this new financial aid is made possible by the management of oil and gas royalties.

This new endowment will generate financial aid dollars for UT Austin by drawing from the state’s Permanent University Fund (PUF) which comes from longstanding management of state-owned land in West Texas which is leased out to oil and gas companies.

The UT Austin endowment was part of a larger distribution the regents approved Tuesday of $250 million dollars for the 2020 Fiscal Year from the PUF into the Available University Fund (AUF).

There’s a history to these funds and how they benefit the University of Texas at Austin which dates back more than 100 years.

What is the Permanent University Fund?

The PUF was formed in 1876 when the Texas Constitution set aside 2.1 million acres of land in West Texas to support the University of Texas System and the Texas A&M system. It is one of the largest university endowments in the United States.

A map of the 2.1 million acres of land across nineteen counties in West Texas that help generate dollars fro the Permanent University Fund. Image Courtesy University Lands.

That land is used by many different people, mineral income from the land is generated by oil and gas companies who use it, and income from the surface land is generated from things like wind farms, grazing, and vineyards. The UT System Board of Regents is given authority by the Texas Constitution to manage these lands and does so through a branch called University Lands.

The growth of the PUF is driven by oil and gas production as well as the investment of those profits by the University of Texas Investment Management Company (UTIMCO).

The PUF investments plus the PUF income from the activity on the surface of the lands are gathered in the Available University Fund.

The Texas Constitution stipulates that two-thirds of that amount go to the UT System and one-third of that amount goes to the Texas A&M System. Each system can only use those funds for certain things depending on what the Texas Constitution dictates

The PUF has been growing, it’s current market value is $22.3 billion.

A graphic by the University of Texas System explaining the Permanent University Fund.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working on an in-depth report on how this fund works and how it will support all these scholarship dollars.