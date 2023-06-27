AUSTIN (KXAN)– You don’t have to go far in Austin to find out how folks feel about housing here.

“Expensive,” said Jacob Carrano, walking downtown on Tuesday afternoon.

“Expensive!” echoed Victoria Hale, who lives in the Austin metro area.

“Hilarious,” Phil Allen said.

Allen feels anyone who isn’t high income can’t afford to live here– including himself; he moved to Round Rock.

“The people who created Austin, made it good, made it weird, made it, you know, the city that people come to, are slowly getting pushed out to other countries and other cities,” Allen said.

It’s an ongoing issue the city is trying to address.

In a press release Tuesday, the City of Austin announced that it bought seven multifamily apartment complexes and a small office building, aiming to spend more than $2 million on renovations and turning it all into affordable housing.

This KXAN map shows where the city purchased apartment buildings and an office building, announced Tuesday.

Awais Azhar with advocacy group, HousingWorks Austin, said while the city has used this method of purchasing and renovating market units to turn into affordable ones, it’s never done it on this scale before.

“As much as we want to create new affordable housing, preserving existing market affordable housing is equally important. Otherwise, we’re just going to keep building new units, but losing older units,” he said.

The total of 234 units will be for households earning between 50 and 80% of the median family income (MFI) in Austin.

That’s considered low income, according to federal categories, said Azhar.

It’s the third-highest tier on the group’s income chart, just below moderate income.

“That’s oftentimes honestly school teachers, firefighters, essential workers,” Azhar explained.

He said that diversity in creating affordable housing is important.

“We want to make sure that we have housing for people at all the different income levels, because if we don’t, those folks might crowd into another housing submarket i.e. might be going for units that are more affordable,” he said.

For example, if a firefighter couldn’t find an affordable home in their income bracket, they may take a unit the next level; people like childcare providers and bus drivers, according to HousingWorks’ chart.

This chart from HousingWorks Austin shows which professions generally fall under the different Median Family Income categories for Austin. (Graphic courtesy Awais Azhar/HousingWorks Austin)

Azhar said *where* these units are located is also important: Districts 7 and 9, according to the city. Right now, Azhar said each of those districts has about 9% of the city’s total affordable units.

“If we wanted to have a breakup of, let’s say, around 10% in each of our 10 districts, then these two districts are more representative of how the city should look like,” he explained.

He said dispersing affordable housing across the city makes sure more folks have access to all the city’s amenities.

“There’s a lot more transit infrastructure, there’s great schools, there’s great parks, there’s great amenities– We of course, want to make sure that more folks can live closer to these amenities,” he said.

Azhar said there’s still a long way to go to meet the city’s affordable housing goals, but this move is a step closer to making housing in Austin easier for all.

“You try to make a life for yourself, you try to get a job, you try to go to school and do all of the right things but it just feels like that’s not even enough,” said Hale, a full-time student and part-time worker.

She said because she’s a student, she doesn’t qualify for a lot of affordable housing. She hopes those restrictions loosen.

“Sometimes, I have days where I’m crying and like I don’t know what I’m going to do but I try to persevere,” Hale said.

You can find more resources from the city for affordable housing and displacement here.