MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Summer is here and people are hitting the lakes and rivers across Central Texas, but on holiday weekends these popular spots can get even more crowded.

Law enforcement agencies who patrol the Highland Lakes are gearing up for the 4th of July weekend, but they are also expecting even more crowds with the Mansfield Dam boat ramp closing.

”When the levels in other lakes drop we do see somewhat of an increase from people going from the lakes that don’t have that much water to the ones that do,” said Cody Hatfield chief game warden with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Hatfield said they will have three to six boats patrolling Lake LBJ for 4th of July weekend. Texas Parks and Wildlife officers will be partnering with local agencies as well.

”I’ve got every single game warden in my district and they will be patrolling the Highland Lakes,” Hatfield said.

On Lake Austin officers are expecting increased crowds from the closure as well.

”The boat ramp at Lake Travis closed so we are going to have an influx on Lake Austin because the lake is always the same water level here,” said an officer out on lake patrol.

The ramp at Mansfield Dam Park will close Friday due to low water levels on Lake Travis.

Boat launching and retrieving will not be allowed after Thursday, according to a release from the Travis County Parks Department. If you already have a boat in the lake and want to pick up passengers at the park, that will still be allowed.