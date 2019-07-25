Ex-Texas legislative staffer, accused of murder, to undergo mental health check

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Texas legislature employee, who is accused of killing a man at his south Austin apartment complex and going on an apparent random shooting spree days later, will undergo a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

Charles Curry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Christian Meroney near his apartment at the Post South Lamar apartments in July of 2018.

Two days after Meroney’s homicide police say Curry went on a shooting spree in south Austin that injured two people.

The mental health evaluation, paid for by the court, will be done by Dr. Leonard Weiss— independent of either side in the case.

The evaluation will determine if Curry is competent to stand trial.

Curry, who was fired by State Sen. Joan Huffman’s (R-Houston) office in May 2017, was put on an apparent watch list at the Texas State Capitol when he returned nearly a year later and displayed what Huffman’s staff called “erratic” actions.

According to an email dated March 20, 2018, State Sen. Huffman’s chief of staff called to report Curry when he came by their office the day before.

Curry is being held in the Travis County Jail on a murder charge and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His cash-only bond has been set at $3 million.