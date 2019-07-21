Ex-boyfriend, suspect in Pflugerville shooting, turns himself in to Georgia police

ROME, Georgia (KXAN) — A suspect wanted by the Travis County Sheriff’s office in connection to a shooting in Pflugerville turned himself into police on Saturday in Georgia.

Last Thursday night, authorities responded to a reported shooting in the 19600 block of Wearyall Hill Lane where a woman had been shot twice.

The victim told police she believed the shooter was former boyfriend, Gregory Horton. Evidence indicates the shooter was in the victim’s backyard and shot through a window, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Police said an eyewitness confirmed the identity of the suspect.

A neighbor told KXAN that she and her husband heard at least five to six shots fired.

Horton was tracked by police to Rome, Georgia on Saturday. Horton turned himself into local authorities and is currently in custody.