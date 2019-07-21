Ex-boyfriend, suspect in Pflugerville shooting, turns himself in to Georgia police

News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROME, Georgia (KXAN) — A suspect wanted by the Travis County Sheriff’s office in connection to a shooting in Pflugerville turned himself into police on Saturday in Georgia.

Last Thursday night, authorities responded to a reported shooting in the 19600 block of Wearyall Hill Lane where a woman had been shot twice.

The victim told police she believed the shooter was former boyfriend, Gregory Horton. Evidence indicates the shooter was in the victim’s backyard and shot through a window, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Police said an eyewitness confirmed the identity of the suspect.

A neighbor told KXAN that she and her husband heard at least five to six shots fired.

Horton was tracked by police to Rome, Georgia on Saturday. Horton turned himself into local authorities and is currently in custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss