Everything we know about Daniel Perry

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The lawyer for Daniel Perry late Thursday night identified him as the man who fired multiple shots that killed an Austin protester over the weekend — and said the shooting was in self-defense.

Austin police have not identified a suspect in the shooting July 25 that killed Garrett Foster.

Here is what we know about Perry:

He claims self-defense

APD says when a car turned onto Congress Avenue near Fourth Street on July 25, where protesters were marching. Some protesters, including Garrett Foster, surrounded the car. APD said Foster had an “assault-style weapon” with him.

The driver fired five shots, which hit Foster multiple times, according to Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Perry said, through a lawyer, that “several people started beating on his vehicle.” A man, later identified as Foster, approached the car and motioned for Perry to lower his window, which he did, the lawyer said.

“This individual with the assault rifle then began to raise the assault rifle toward Sgt. Perry,” the lawyer wrote. “It was only then that Sgt. Perry, who carried a handgun in his car for his own protection while driving strangers in the ride share program, fired on the person to protect his own life.”

Another protester then shot at Perry’s car, but did not hit him. Perry drove off, called 911 and spoke to police when they arrived. APD confirmed they have spoken to both shooters that night and released them.

He’s a soldier

Perry is an active-duty soldier with the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, according to the U.S. Army. He has been at Fort Hood since 2018.

Perry’s lawyer says he has served a tour in Afghanistan.

He’s a rideshare driver

The lawyer’s statement says Perry was driving for a rideshare company and dropped off someone near Congress Avenue, shortly before he drove near the protesters and the shooting took place.

The statement does not specify which rideshare service Perry worked for. KXAN has reached out to both Uber and Lyft and is waiting to hear back.

Both rideshare companies have policies on their websites that say drivers should not have weapons.

It is likely the rideshare company Perry was driving for will fire him for violating this policy.