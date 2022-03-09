SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ten days ago, Gabriel Gordon posted a video on YouTube playing his violin to his version of the State Anthem of Ukraine. In just a few hours, he will be playing that same anthem at a Utah Jazz game, marking the first time in history that the NBA will allow another country’s anthem, aside from Canada’s, to be played.
Gordon, who has been playing the violin for 46 years, says it’s been his own personal mission to utilize music as a way of promoting peace throughout the world. When the Jazz take on the Portland Trailblazers Wednesday, he’ll be able to do just that.
The league rules say that only national anthems from the United States and Canada are to be played but due to the overwhelming support of the Ukrainian people, an exception has been made.
Normally, the national anthem is not televised during games unless it’s the playoffs or NBA Finals.
This historic event will be televised on ESPN just before tip-off at 9 p.m. CT.