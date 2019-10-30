EPCSO searching for registered sex offender last seen in Lubbock

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The whereabouts of a man convicted of indecency with a 7-year-old girl are unknown after he failed to check in to the Horizon Halfway House last Friday.

Ricardo Herrera, 49, was released from the Rudd ISF Unit in Brownfield, Texas on Friday, October 25. He was scheduled to arrive in El Paso County the same day and notify the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole of his arrival before reporting to the sex offender halfway house located at 1700 Horizon Boulevard.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials say Herrera failed to check into the facility as expected and is now considered a fugitive. He is currently on parole for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration and was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2003 for Criminal Sexual Contact with a Child.

Herrera’s last known location was at the intersection of Texas Avenue and 9th Street in Lubbock, Texas.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5’4″ tall, weighing approximately 174 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the location of Ricardo Herrera, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.