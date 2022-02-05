Worker rescued from 100 foot embankment after being electrocuted

Medics say a worker was recused from a roughly 100 foot embankment after being electrocuted (KXAN photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A worker had to be rescued from an embankment after being electrocuted by 30,000 volts, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) tweeted.

They said a little after 1 p.m. they responded to FM 2244 Rd and S. Weston Lane where they pulled someone who had been electrocuted from a roughly 100 foot embankment. According to ATCEMS that person had potentially serious injuries and was transported to St. David’s Hospital.

The person was awake and alert when they were lifted out of the embankment, ATCEMS said. They have since cleared the scene.

Medics did not say which company that worker was employed with or what caused the electrocution. Austin Energy told KXAN the person who was electrocuted was a communications contractor and not an employee of Austin Energy.

This is a developing story.