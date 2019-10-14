APD investigating deadly east Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Austin Sunday night.

At 12:23 a.m. Monday, Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics were treating a teen male with a critical life-threatening injury from a gunshot wound.

At 12:30 a.m., ATC-EMS said paramedics were performing CPR as they were taking the teen to a hospital.

Austin Police told KXAN the teen was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Austin Police were called to the scene around Fiesta Street and Lyons Road at 11:57 p.m. Sunday.

Police say no one is in custody.