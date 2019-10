AUSTIN (KXAN) — Medics and firefighters had to rescue a woman who suffered an injury at a greenbelt in Austin Saturday morning.

Austin Travis County EMS said they carried out a land rescue at the 2200 block of William Barton Drive around 11 a.m.

EMS said they found the woman, aged in her 30s, about a mile into the greenbelt.

She had non-life-threatening injuries and was extracted, but refused transportation to the hospital, EMS said.