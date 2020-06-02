EMS: Pedestrian killed on lower deck of IH-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The northbound lower deck of Interstate 35 is closed while Austin Police investigate a deadly crash involving a woman.

Austin Police say the closure is between Dean Keaton and Airport Boulevard, and drivers are being diverted off at exit 237A.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash late Monday night shortly before midnight. In a tweet, EMS confirmed the death involved an adult.

At this time police are not saying what the woman was doing on the interstate. Police did say the driver involved stayed at the scene.

More information on this developing story as it comes in.