EMS: Pedestrian killed on lower deck of IH-35

News
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The northbound lower deck of Interstate 35 is closed while Austin Police investigate a deadly crash involving a woman.

Austin Police say the closure is between Dean Keaton and Airport Boulevard, and drivers are being diverted off at exit 237A.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash late Monday night shortly before midnight. In a tweet, EMS confirmed the death involved an adult.

At this time police are not saying what the woman was doing on the interstate. Police did say the driver involved stayed at the scene.

More information on this developing story as it comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss