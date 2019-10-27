EMS: Man seriously hurt after two-vehicle crash near Barton Creek

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Barton Creek in Austin on Saturday evening.

EMS said the man, aged in his 50s, was trapped inside his vehicle after the crash at the intersection of South Capital of Texas Highway and Walsh Tarlton Lane.

The incident happened at 10:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Medics and firefighters were able to free the man from his vehicle and he was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries.