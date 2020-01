CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A man has drowned in a pool at an apartment complex in Cedar Park, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were called to the 2800 block of Lakeline Boulevard at 4:03 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency workers performed CPR on the man, aged in his 20s, as they attempted to resuscitate him.

However, their lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:02 a.m., EMS said.