LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities have located a child who went missing in a greenbelt area in Lakeway, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says they received the call around 10:33. The missing child was reported at the 900 block of Highlands Boulevard. Travis County Emergency Services and Lakeway police were also on the scene.

ATCEMS tweeted around 11 a.m. saying they found the child. No medical issues were reported.