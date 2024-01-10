AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking to adopt or foster a dog or cat?

Austin Pets Alive! has more than 200 dogs and about 30 cats that they are hoping to get fostered or adopted before freezing temperatures hit Central Texas.

APA! is asking people to sign up to be Emergency Response Fosters. Those who sign up only need to take in a dog for a few days, committing from Sunday, Jan. 14, through Thursday, Jan. 18.

“Our first priority is to get the outdoor enclosure animals at the APA! Town Lake shelter in warm homes,” says Stephanie Bilbro, Director of Operations at Austin Pets Alive!. “Currently, we have 230 dogs who immediately need a warm place to stay.”

The facility has tarps, blankets and heaters for the indoor areas, but it will still be cold and getting these animals inside homes will be better, Bilbro said.

“So these tarps all roll down and zip right together to form a nice wind break,” said Bilbro.

One topic that has come up during extreme weather is the aging facility.

“Our facility is 70-years-old and while we are waiting to put plans together to rebuild, we really want to make sure before that happens we want to make sure we keep our dogs as comfortable as possible,” said Bilbro.

Michelle Murphy was picking up her newly adopted dog on Wednesday.

“I am praying people come and at least foster these dogs, you never know you may find your next family member,” Murphy said.

Bilbro said now that APA has a new license agreement with the city of Austin they can start planning for the future.

“Larger enclosures, more comfortable indoor spaces, hopefully some indoor training spaces,” Bilbro said.

But for now those things could still be years away with no official plans on the books.

APA! also has 30 barn cats ready for adoption this week. These feral cats –saved from euthanasia– can be adopted by families who appreciate working cats for critter patrol and can provide a safe, appropriate environment such as a barn, stable, garage or warehouse.