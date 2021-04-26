Elon Musk to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

(NBC) – In a surprising move away from celebrities, athletes and politicians, “Saturday Night Live” announced Elon Musk will host an upcoming show.

The May 8 show announcement itself looked typical, names of the host and musical guest on index cards pinned to a corkboard.

Musical guest, Miley Cyrus has been on the show several times, but engineer and businessman Elon Musk has not.

Musk is the founder of Tesla, as well as SpaceX, which just launched four astronauts to the International Space Station.