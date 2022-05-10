(KXAN) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban.

Musk made the comments during a live interview Tuesday with Financial Times. You can watch Musk’s full Financial Times interview here.

Musk called Twitter’s decision to permanently ban the former president from the social media platform “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”

“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” Musk said during the live stream. “I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Trump was banned from Twitter days after the attack at the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 2021. At the time, Twitter said the former president was removed “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump launched his own social media app in Feb. 2022. Musk mentioned that during his interview Tuesday.

“He is now going to be on Truth Social, as will a large part of the sort of right in the United States,” Musk said. “I think this could end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate.”

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for approximately $44 billion in late April. The world’s richest man previously said he plans to take Twitter private, pledging several other changes to make the company “better than ever.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,”