Elgin parents accused of abuse lose custody of children after doctors misdiagnose infant

When their newborn was misdiagnosed, Lorina and Jason Troy lost custody of their two children. Accused of abuse, the parents would fight for more than two years to set the record straight. (Courtesy: Lorina Troy)

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Lorina and Jason Troy had a picture-perfect life. A good job, a beautiful home and two happy boys. But it was all taken from them after several doctors continually misdiagnosed their sick child.

In May 2015, Lorina had just welcomed a new baby boy into the world. But when the child’s head kept growing, so did their concern. Appointments with medical specialists kept leading them to the same wrong answer.

Doctors accused the couple of child abuse, saying repeated shaking was the cause of the swelling.

The two boys were taken from the couple and placed into foster care. The couple searched for a lawyer who would take the case. They were forced to sell their home to pay for attorney expenses. Jason was forced to leave his job.

Finally, a medical expert in Maryland was able to diagnose the child properly. The son had benign external hydrocephalus, where spinal fluid builds up outside of the brain. This type of condition can affect people of all ages and a benign form takes longer to present itself.

With the new diagnosis, the charges were dropped and the parents were reunited with their children. They are now using their unique story to raise awareness for others.

“There were times when the loss of our children, the unbelievable accusations against my husband and the feeling that we were powerless to right the wrongs – were overwhelming,” Lorina Troy said. “But, we went through the most challenging events of our lives and it has made us stronger. Now, we can take our terrible situation and what we have learned, and help others in similar situations.”

