ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) – According to Elgin ISD, metal detectors have been ordered for usage at all of its campuses.

In a statement sent to KXAN, the district said the metal detectors are handheld and no installation is necessary.

The district has not sent out a letter to parents yet, but said one is in the works.

This comes about a week after a fight broke out last Monday at the high school.

Parents of Elgin High School students said they saw a video of a fight at school and heard a knife was used.

Elgin ISD and Elgin Police said there was no weapon. In a letter, the district also explained that reports of a gun at school last Monday and Tuesday were not true.

The district is also hosting a Safety Symposium and Community Forum on May 10. The district’s website said it will be a panel presentation with a question and answer session at the Elgin High School cafeteria.