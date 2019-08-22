El Paso Walmart to reopen, undergo renovations in months following mass shooting

A memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019. (NEXSTAR)

Store also planning to build permanent memorial to honor victims of Aug. 3 shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Cielo Vista Walmart store will reopen its doors in the coming months following the Aug. 3 shooting that claimed the lives of 22 people.

According to Walmart Spokesperson Randy Hargrove, the East El Paso store is scheduled to open in the next three to four months.

“Nothing will erase the pain of August 3 and we are hopeful that re-opening the store will be another testament to the strength and resiliency that has characterized the El Paso community in the wake of this tragedy,” Hargrove wrote in a statement to KTSM.

Hargrove adds that crews will completely renovate the store’s interior by adding new flooring, fixtures, merchandise, and more.

“In consideration of our associates, the victims, and our customers, we have decided to rebuild the entire interior of the store,” he said.

According to Hargrove, the retailer is also planning to build a permanent on-site memorial honoring those killed and injured in the attack.

“Our goal is to establish a memorial that honors the victims, recognizes the binational relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, and celebrates the strength of the El Paso community,” he said.