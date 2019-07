TEMPLE, Texas (KWKT) — An eight vehicle accident, including two semi-trucks, caused major delays Sunday afternoon on I-35 in Temple.

Temple Fire Department public information officer Thomas Pechal said the crash happened north of Exit 301 around 1:40 p.m.

Fourteen people are involved and two were taken to the hospital, said Pechal.

One of the semi-trucks caught fire, and a center retaining wall is damaged.

All lanes of the interstate were closed at the crash site.