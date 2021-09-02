Worried about COVID, most parents no longer want kids in school full time, survey finds

(NBC News) — Parents aren’t just anxious about sending their children back to school as the delta variant rages.

They’re so worried about their kids’ health and the safety of their communities that many parents — especially Black and Hispanic parents — now say they’d rather keep them home learning remotely, at least part-time, new research finds.

“It’s not just that parents aren’t OK,” said Adam Burns, a partner at Edge Research, who led the nationwide parent survey released Wednesday from the National Parent Teacher Association.

“They’ve been not-OK for about 18 months.”

