Parents and students begin the first day of the 2022-23 school year at Zilker Elementary School in Austin, Texas. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday’s shooting in Uvalde was far different from the shooting that rocked the small city back in May at Robb Elementary, but it may bring up emotions in some children as they head to school.

“Students are already thinking about Uvalde and asking ‘will I be safe at school?’” said Dr. Charmain Jackman, an expert in mental health.

Friday morning, Austin ISD police and school counselors were on hand at campuses to help students struggling with any anxiety they may be feeling after the recent shooting.

Jackman said that is good idea and urges parents to talk to their children.

“I think sometimes as parents we think ‘I don’t want to talk about the hot topic. I don’t want to plant things in their head or create anxiety.’ It actually helps children when we have those conversations, because then they are not dealing with it on their own.”

The conversation about emotions may be especially important, said Jackman, after a recent survey by the American Psychological Association found “48% of parents reported their children experiencing depression and anxiety during the pandemic. We’re also seeing really high numbers of Black children, ages five to 12, experienced suicide ideation and attempts, so that we’re seeing the numbers for Black children double that of white children. So really concerning.”

Jackman said the focus on a child’s social emotional learning is just as important as schools and parents focusing on academics.

“We often focus on get your math done, your reading done, focus on your writing, but we often forget about social literacy. That’s really the ability to name your emotions and express them in healthy ways, and those are key skills for young people.